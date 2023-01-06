TS Govt provided drinking water to every household: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the BRS Government had the credit of providing drinking water facility to each household in the state.



The Minister distributed land pattas among the beneficiaries in the Pathancheruvu constituency in Sangareddy district on Friday. He said that Patancheru was the constituency with the highest number of poor having land ownership today. He said that about 830 persons were handed over land pattas as per GO 58.

He further said that the Patancheru had also established 13 Basti Dawakhanas which was the highest. He urged the people of the constituency to support Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and BRS in a grand way.