TS has become a prisoner in the hands of a family, says Kishan 

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that Telangana has become a prisoner in the hands of a family.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the National flag marking the decennial celebrations of Telangana formation organised by the Centre at the historic Golkonda Fort, he mounted a vitriolic attack on the BRS-run state government.

Kishan Reddy asked, "What's there to proud of after the formation of Telangana? A corrupt, dectatorial, autocratic and dynastic rule turned the State into 'Daga Padda Telangana' in the last nine years."

He charged a mafia raj ruling the roost in Telangana.

While leaders' farmhouses grew, the poor could not get double-bedroom houses. "Telangana has not become golden. But, only families of some leaders have become golden."

Kishan Reddy alleged that the State government is foisting false cases against the questioning voices of journalists, opposition parties and social activists. Making democracy a mockery and empowering forces of anarchy in the state.

He asked what is the use of the secretariat and Pragati Bhavan barring the peoples' entry?

The Union Minister charged the state for fudging figures of its revenue estimates, indiscriminately raising the loans, and not being able to pay even salaries to the government staff on time.

Later he inaugurated an exhibition on the achievements of the nine years of PM Modi's government at the centre. Several cultural events were organised late in the evening as part of the celebrations.