TS Inter advanced supplementary results today

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination will release the TS intermediate public advanced supplementary results on Tuesday.

According to TSBIE, only results of the intermediate second year will be declared in order to facilitate these students for EAMCET counseling. After declaration, the results candidates can view on the website on the official https- https//tsbie.cgg.gov.in and http//results.cgg.gov.in.