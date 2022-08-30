  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TS Inter advanced supplementary results today

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination will release the TS intermediate public advanced supplementary results on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination will release the TS intermediate public advanced supplementary results on Tuesday.

According to TSBIE, only results of the intermediate second year will be declared in order to facilitate these students for EAMCET counseling. After declaration, the results candidates can view on the website on the official https- https//tsbie.cgg.gov.in and http//results.cgg.gov.in.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X