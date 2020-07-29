TS inter revaluation results 2020: Recounting and reverification results released

TS inter revaluation results 2020: The Telangana state board of intermediate education (TSBIE) has released the results of recounting and reverification on its official website. Students who have applied for the recounting and reverification can check the results on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

According to the intermediate board, around 37,387 students applied for re-verification and 72,496 for re-counting. The revised marks and scanned answer scripts have been uploaded on the website. Candidates can download them from the official website.

The process of verification and recounting has started from July 10 through online with senior-most junior lecturers from government junior colleges reverifying the answer scripts. "So far, 71,298 answer scripts have been verified and the remaining 1,198 answer scripts verification is ongoing. They will be updated on the website by July 31, 2020, the board said.

How to download TS inter recounting and reverification result 2020?

Log onto tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on students services

Select 'reverification of valued answer scripts'

Click on 'download', a verification code will be sent to the registered mobile number

Enter the code and download the scanned copy of the answer scripts.

The board in a release notified that the students who have applied recounting can only see the status of the marks displayed.