TS LAWCET & PGLCET registration date extended to April 20

Hyderabad:The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2022 registration and submission of Online Applications have been extended to April 20.

There would be no further extension. Interested candidates are advised to apply at the earliest in order to get to the exam centre of their choice or those nearer to them in view of the limited capacity of centres. Candidates who passed 10+2 or its equivalent and graduated through regular/distance or correspondence mode are eligible for pursuing LLB (five-year degree course) and LLB (three-year degree course) respectively.

Students who are expecting their final year/semester results can also apply. For more details candidates can visit the official website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/.