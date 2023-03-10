TS PECET-2023 schedule released

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday released the schedule for Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test – 2023 (TS PECET-2023).

According to TSCHE, TS PECET 2023 will be conducted for admission into Two Year Bachelor of Physical Education (B. PEd.) and Two Year Diploma in Physical Education (D. PEd) Courses offered by the Universities and affiliated colleges in Telangana State for the Academic Year 2023-24. Satavahana University, Karimnagar, Telangana State, under the aegis of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, will be conducting the entrance test.

The commencement of submission of the online applications form will begin from March 15, and the last date for submitting the application is May 06 without a late fee of Rs 500 for SC and ST and Rs 900 for others. Candidates can download the hall tickets on May 26 and the exams will be held from June 1 to 10.