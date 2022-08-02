TS PGECET-2022 to be held today

Hyderabad: All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET-2022) that is being scheduled to commence from Tuesday.

Around 14, 933 candidates are expected to take the online test at 12 centres out of which seven are in Hyderabad and five in Warangal. Candidates are advised to reach their allotted test centres will in advance, at least 90 minutes before the commencement of the test.

No candidate will be allowed into the test centre after 10 am for the morning session and 2 pm for the afternoon session tests. The test will be conducted in two sessions i.e. 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm.