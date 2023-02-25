TS PGECET-2023 from May 20 to June 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Post-graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test-2023 (S PGECET-2023) will be held from May 29 to June 1.

Releasing the examination schedule TSCHE (Telangana State Council of Higher Education), Chairman, Prof R Limbadri said that the TS PGECET-2023 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) at Hyderabad and Warangal regional test centres.

JNTUH Vice-Chancellor Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy, Prof B Ravindra Reddy, Convener, TS PGECET-2023 and Prof J Suresh Kumar Co Convenor TS PGECET-2023 at a joint media conference here on Friday said that the examination will a Computer Based Test (CBT) for admission into universities affiliated with engineering, pharmacy and architecture colleges in Telangana for the academic years 2023-24. The full-time courses include M.E., M.Tech.M.Pharm., M.Arch. and graduate-level Pharama.D (P.B.)

Notification for the TSPGECET-2023 will be issued on February 28, and the commencement of submission of online applications will begin on March 3.

The last date for submission of online applications without a late fee is April 30. Candidates will have an edit option for correction of the applications submitted online from May 2 to 4.

With a late fee of Rs 250 applications can be submitted till May 5, with a late fee of Rs 1000 till May 10, Rs 2500 till May 15 and Rs 5000 till May 24. Hall tickets can be downloaded from the website on May 21. The registration fee for submission of online application forms is Rs 1,100 and Rs 600 in the case of SC, ST, and PWD candidates per candidate per test. In case a candidate wants to appear for more than one test separate registration fee has to be paid accordingly. They can access further details at the website https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in.