TS POLYCET 2020 exam on April 17, check details here

A committee headed by Commissioner of Technical Education Navin Mittal has announced the date of the TS POLYCET exam. The exam scheduled to be conducted on April 17.

Candidates who are appearing for SSC exams of the academic year 2019-20 can apply for POLYCET for getting admission into the three-year polytechnic diploma course.

Candidates belonging to OC and Backward classes have to secure 30 percent of the total marks to qualify in the exam. Of the total 120 marks, candidates have to score 36 marks. While the candidates from scheduled castes are qualified if secured one mark.

However, detailed notification of the exam will be released soon.