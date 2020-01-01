TS receives isolated rain

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana from January 1 to 4, with thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely to lash on January 2, the forecast said on Tuesday.

No large change during the period January 5-7 is the weather outlook, according to the Met department bulletin. It said isolated rain occurred in the State (1 cm) on Tuesday, thanks to the upper air cyclonic circulation lying over north Odisha and its neighbourhood. Meanwhile, the lowest night temperature of 14.6 degress Celsius was recorded in Nalgonda during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The other night temperatures registered in the State were: Adilabad (14.7), Medak (15.4), Ramagundam (16.6), Hanamkonda (17.1), Khammam (17.6), Nizamabad (17.7), Bhadrachalam (18.5), Hyderabad (18.8), Dundigal ( 19), Hakimpet (19.3) and Mahbubnagar (20.5).