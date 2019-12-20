TS seeks interest-free loans to women

Bejjanki: Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that he had requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to sanction interest-free loans to all the women in the country. He inaugurated the agriculture committee building here on Thursday.

Later, speaking after the swearing-in ceremony of market committee chairman, Harish said that the meeting of finance ministers held in Delhi had discussed the economic slowdown and financial discipline. He said he had requested interest-free loans to all women self-help groups so that they can achieve financial independence.

Harish asked women in the area to focus on dairy sector opportunities. Speaking on the availability of water, he suggested alternative crops to the farmers. MLC Naradasu Laxman, ZP Chairperson Roja Sharma, Sarpanch d Manjula and others were present.