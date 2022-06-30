TS SSC results 2022 released: Girls outshines boys in the results

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TS BSE) announced the SSC results 2022 on Thursday. The results was released by the Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy where the pass percentage has stood at 90 percent. The students are advised to visit the official websites - bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.



As many as 30007 school recorded hundred per cent pass percentage while 15 state schools secured zero pass percentage. Among districts, Siddipet has highest pass percentage of 97.85 and Hyderabad with the lowest pass percentage of 79.63.



Both regular and private candidates put together 5,21,073 candidates have appeared for the SSC Public Examinations 2022 and 4,53,000 students have declared passed.



According to the details of the results, the pass percentage of boys is 87.61 whereas Girls secured 92.45 percent, which is 12.55 percent higher than Boys

