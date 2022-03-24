TS TET on July 12, notification released

A notification for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 has been released by the education department on Thursday. As per the notification, the exam is schedule to be held on June 12.

Interested candidates can download detailed notification from the website -- tstet.cgg.gov.in from March 25. The applications can be submitted online from March 26 to April 12.

It is to be notified that the government issued a GO making amendments to the TET eligibility criteria as per guidelines issued by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). According to the guidelines, candidates with graduation with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent in case of SC/ST/BC differently abled) and passed in bachelor of education/bachelor of education (special education) have also been given eligibility.

In addition to it, the government has also extended the validity period of the TET qualifying certificates for life. This provision will be effective from the date of enforcement of TET guidelines i.e., 11.02.2011.