TSBIE notifies academic calendar

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Saturday notified the annual calendar for 2024-25 scheduling the classes for the first and second-year intermediate to start from June 1.

According to TSBIE, with 227 working days and 75 holidays, the classes for intermediate students for the academic year 2024-25 will commence on June 1. Prior to this, the junior colleges have been instructed to close for summer vacation for the academic session 2023-24 from March 31 to May 31.

As per the tentative annual academic calendar, students will have Dasara holidays from October 6 to 13 and colleges will reopen on October 14. Half-yearly examinations have been scheduled between November 18 and 23 with Sankranthi holidays from January 11 to 16, 2025 and reopening is on January 17, 2025. Pre-final examinations will be held from January 20 to 25, 2025. The practical exams and theory examinations are scheduled in the first week of February and March 2025, respectively. The Board will hold intermediate advanced supplementary examinations in the last week of May 2025.

The last working day for the academic year 2024-25 is March 29 followed by summer vacation from March 30, 2025 to June 1, 2025 and colleges will reopen for the academic year 2025-26 on June 2.