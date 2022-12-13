TSCHE, CCETS organise workshop

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) and Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Government of Telangana (CCETS) in partnership with the Indian School of Business (ISB) organised a stakeholder workshop on synergising curriculum and evaluation, as part of a study on assessment and evaluation systems in Telangana's Higher Education on Monday.

As per the release, the objective of the study is to evaluate the current assessment frameworks in Telangana and come up with recommendations introducing next generation assessment systems. Vice Chancellors of various universities who attended the workshop acknowledge the gaps in the student evaluation systems and felt the need for this study. The Workshop also had a special session for select Principals of degree colleges in Telangana, which represented autonomous and affiliated colleges in both rural and urban part of Telangana.

Navin Mittal IAS, Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education, opined that there is a need to have right measures to get the expected outcomes, for which the focus should shift from just curriculum to evaluation processes also. This brings the question 'what is expected from the students' to the policy table.

Professor R Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE highlighted on the importance of how assessments can impact the 3Es of Employability, Entrepreneurship and Empowerment and in this regard the study on Assessment and Evaluation will be very useful for making appropriate changes in the Curriculum.