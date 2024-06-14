TSCHE declares ICET 2024 results, check here

The results of the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) conducted on June 5 and 6 for admissions to MBA and MCA courses in Telangana for the academic year 2024-25 have been released. The results were announced by the higher authorities at the State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) office in Hyderabad.



Students who appeared for the entrance exam can now check their results by entering their hall ticket number, registration number, date of birth details on the official website. They can also download their rank card to know their performance in the exam.

The ICET is a crucial exam for students seeking admission to MBA and MCA courses in various colleges and universities in Telangana. The release of the results has brought relief to many students who were eagerly waiting to know their scores and secure their seats in the desired courses.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of TSCHE for further details and updates regarding the counseling process and seat allocation for the MBA and MCA courses in Telangana. Congratulations to all the students who have successfully cleared the entrance exam and best of luck for their future endeavors.