Tseva does not belong to Telangana government

Hyderabad: State government on Tuesday said that the 't Seva centers' are in no way related with eSeva/MeeSeva or any other Government services and the advertisement relating to tseva was issued by individuals.

The Commissioner ESD MeeSeva GT Venkateshwar Rao, Telangana said that it was noticed that advertisements were published in newspapers at periodic intervals inviting applications from interested persons to open "t-SevaKendras" that will provide online services like Ticket bookings, Bill payments, Money withdrawals using Aadhar etc.

"Their main target seems to be to attract the unemployed youth by using the keywords like Seva.

ESD (MeeSeva) office has received calls whether these centers are related to MeeSeva and whether they are Government authorized centers," he added.

The commissioner said that the services purportedly offered are publicly available services which are available on internet.

"There is no need for any agency for these services. The advertisement by tSeva centers is by private individual.

This is a conscious attempt to mislead people by using similar sounding words of MeeSeva.

Citizens are advised to be careful to respond to the advertisement by t Seva or any other similar sounding name," the commissioner asserted.