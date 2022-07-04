TSICET releases online notification

  • Menu
Highlights

Students can download their hall tickets from July 18 and the exam is scheduled on July 27 and 28

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) exam released the dates of online applications on Monday.

The last date of submission of TSICET online application forms with a late fee of Rs 250 is on July 14 and with a late fee of Rs 500 up to July 23. No application will be accepted after the deadline. Students can download their hall tickets from July 18 and the exam is scheduled on July 27 and 28.

