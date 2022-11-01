TSLAWCET, PGLCET admission notifications to be issued today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Monday announced that the notification to conduct counseling for TSLAWCET and PGLCET admission will be released on November 1.

According to TSCHE, online registration-cum-verification and online payment along with the process of uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification will be taken from November 2 to November 12. Physical verification of special category certificates will be conducted only in the city, between November 14 and November 16, via slot bookings, while the displayment of eligible candidates list and call for corrections, if any, will be held on November 17 through emails.

The first phase of exercising web options for eligible candidates will be held between November 18 to November 19 while editing web options (phase-I) will be available on November 20. A college-wise list of provisionally selected candidates (Phase-I) will be prepared and displayed on the website on November 22.

A TSCHE senior officer said that reporting at concerned colleges for original certificate verification along with tuition fee payment challan will be held between November 23 and November 26 and the classes will commence from November 28. Candidates can visit http://lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in for more details.