TSNAB nabs six-member involved in smuggling ganja

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Telangana Anti-Narcotic Bureau (TSNAB) along with Langar Houz Police arrested a 6 member gang involved in smuggling narcotics in the city on Thursday. Police seized 44 kg of ganja, 4 cars, 8 mobile phones total worth Rs 1 crore from them.

The arrested person were Vankudoth Veeranna @ Veeru (33), Ajmeera Veeranna @ Lalu (21), Surneni Manoj @ Mani (20), Merugu Madhu (39), Prashanth Naik Tejavath (27) and Mohd Jahangir (40) all of from Mahabubabad district.

The kingpin of the gang, V Veeranna, who was earlier booked in 5 cases, a native of Gudur in Mahabubabad and an SSC dropout, used to assist his uncle Tejavat Chanda, who is in the ganja business. Due to his uncle’s old age, Veeranna started supplying ganja himself in 2018. He used to supply narcotics to Niklesh, also known as Babu. The accused obtained ganja from Somaraju of Malkangiri.

To evade police checks, the accused persons used to conceal the ganja in modified compartments of high-end four-wheelers such as Tata Hexa, Fortuner and MG vehicles and modified them with extra compartments at welding shop situated at Auto Nagar, Hyderabad to conceal the Ganja.

On Wednesday, while the accused persons were proceeding in two Cars by carrying Ganja, in the meantime, on credible information the sleuth of TSNAB along with Langar house Police apprehended the accused persons.