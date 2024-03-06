TSPSC announces schedule for Group I, II, III examinations

Live
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has recently announced the schedule for the upcoming group exams in the state. Here are the key details of the exam schedule:
1. Group 2 Exam:
- Dates: August 7 and 8
- Total Posts: 783
2. Group 1 Mains Exam:
- Date: October 21
- Total Posts: 563
3. Group 3 Exam:
- Dates: November 17 and 18
- Total Posts: 1388
These exams are crucial for filling a significant number of positions in Group exams within the state administration. Aspirants preparing for these exams should take note of the important dates mentioned above and plan their preparation accordingly.
