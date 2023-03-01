  • Menu
TSPSC Group 2 exam date released

Telangana State Public Service Commission
Telangana State Public Service Commission 

  • TSPSC Group 2 exams will be conducted on August 29-30
  • Earlier the commission had announced the schedule for Group-1 Mains exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exam dates for the TSPSC Group 2 exam. An official statement has been released by the commission on Tuesday. As per the announced schedule, TSPSC Group 2 exams will be conducted on August 29-30. Candidates can download their hall tickets a week before the exam visiting the official website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/, a statement from the commission said.

Earlier the commission had announced the schedule for Group-1 Mains exam. According to the official notification released on the TSPSC Website the Written (Main) examination is scheduled to be held from 05 June 2023 to 10 June 2023 & 12 June 2023 in Hyderabad.

The Main Examination will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu languages.

