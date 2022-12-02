TSPSC Group 4 notification released

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released the Group IV notification to fill 9,168 vacancies in various departments in the State government. As per the notification, the eligible candidates can submit their applications from December 23 to January 12, 2023. The examination will be in objective type and is likely to be conducted in April or May.



The Municipal Administration and Urban Development have the highest number of vacancies 2701 and the Revenue Department has 2077 vacancies. Candidates can check the official website https://tspsc.gov.in/ and https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/ to more about the vacancies, qualifications and other details.