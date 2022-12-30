TSPSC notifies 783 Group-II posts

Hyderabad: In a good news for educated unemployed youth, the State government on Thursday issued a notification to fill 783 Group-II posts.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has issued the notification. The applications for the Group-II posts will be received from January 18; the last date will be February 16.

Details of the posts are: Municipal Commissioner Grade-III, Assistant Commercial Tax officer, Deputy Tahsildar (Naib Tahsildar), Sub-Registrar Grade-II, Junior Employment Officer, Assistant Engineer (cooperative sub services), Assistant Registrar (Cooperative sub services), Assistant Labour officer, extension officer (mandal panchayat officer), Excise Sub-Inspector, Executive Officer (PR), Assistant Development Officer (Handloom and Textiles), Executive Officer (Endowments), Assistant Section Officer (Secretariat, Legislature, Finance and Law).

There were 16 types of posts in the Group-II category. The government has added six more types of posts--Assistant Section Officer (State Election Commission Services), Assistant Section Officer (other government departments), District Probation Officer (Juvenile Correctional Service), Assistant BC Welfare Officer (BC Welfare Sub-Service), Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer (Tribal Welfare Sub- Services), Assistant Social Welfare Officer (ASCDD Sub-Services).

Earlier, the Group-II examination had a written exam and interview. The government dropped the interview citing delay in the recruitment process. The Group-II exam, which used to have 675 marks, now will have a 600-mark exam paper as 75 marks of interview have been removed.