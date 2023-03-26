  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TSPSC paper leak: SIT issues notice to Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar
x

Telangana BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Highlights

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged leak of a question paper of State Public Service Commission, on Saturday issued notice to State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar directing him to appear before it on March 26.

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged leak of a question paper of State Public Service Commission, on Saturday issued notice to State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar directing him to appear before it on March 26.

Referring to the reported comments of Kumar that there are some incredible truths on the paper leak issue, the SIT officials sought his appearance with any documents in his possession in the interest of the investigation.

Responding to the notice issued to him, Kumar said the party's legal team would go into the issue and that an appropriate response would be given.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X