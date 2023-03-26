TSPSC paper leak: SIT issues notice to Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged leak of a question paper of State Public Service Commission, on Saturday issued notice to State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar directing him to appear before it on March 26.

Referring to the reported comments of Kumar that there are some incredible truths on the paper leak issue, the SIT officials sought his appearance with any documents in his possession in the interest of the investigation.

Responding to the notice issued to him, Kumar said the party's legal team would go into the issue and that an appropriate response would be given.