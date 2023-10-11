Live
TSPSC reschedules Group 2 exam
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) postponed the Group – 2 examinations which were scheduled to be held in November first week
Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) postponed the Group – 2 examinations which were scheduled to be held in November first week. The Commission said in a statement that the examinations scheduled on November 2 and 3 are rescheduled to January 6 and 7.
In view of the schedule for the conduct of the Assembly elections of Telangana State announced by the election commission, said it took the decision to reschedule the Group – 2 exams.
