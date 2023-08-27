TSRTC announces 1000 special buses for Rakhi festival

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation gave good news to the people of State on the occasion of Rakhi festival. It has been announced that thousand special buses will be arranged to avoid congestion in the background of the festival. It explained that these buses will ply on various routes in the state. TSRTC MD Sajjanar said that special arrangements have been made at all the bus stations in the state to avoid inconvenience to the passengers.

Sajjanar revealed that on August 29, 30 and 31, 1000 buses will run on different routes every day. It was explained that special staff has been arranged at JBS, MGBS, Arangar, Uppal and LB Nagar bus stations in the twin cities. RTC MD Sajjanar stated that arrangements have been made to ensure that passengers going to their hometowns do not face any problem on the occasion of Rakhi Poornima.