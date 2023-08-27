Live
- Treating other countries only as a market will never work says PM Narendra Modi
- NGT judge, who questioned MP govt’s inaction on dam site encroachment, transferred to Delhi
- Will be personally very happy if we can reach the final, says Taskin Ahmed ahead of Asia Cup
- Gujarat: Amit Shah to chair Western Zonal Council meeting in Gandhinagar on Monday
- G20 presidency is people's presidency, Aug 29 to be celebrated as Telugu Language Day said PM Narendra Modi
- Study shows how living in space can impair astronauts' immune systems
- Delhi traffic police conduct carcade rehearsal ahead of G20 Summit
- Expiry week could lead to some selling pressure
- Country saw 'sabka prayaas' as 'har ghar Tiranga abhiyaan' became 'har mann Tiranga': Modi
- Bengal cracker factory blast may not have occurred had authorities heeded plaints by locals
Just In
TSRTC announces 1000 special buses for Rakhi festival
TSRTC MD Sajjanar said that special arrangements have been made at all the bus stations in the state to avoid inconvenience to the passengers
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation gave good news to the people of State on the occasion of Rakhi festival. It has been announced that thousand special buses will be arranged to avoid congestion in the background of the festival. It explained that these buses will ply on various routes in the state. TSRTC MD Sajjanar said that special arrangements have been made at all the bus stations in the state to avoid inconvenience to the passengers.
Sajjanar revealed that on August 29, 30 and 31, 1000 buses will run on different routes every day. It was explained that special staff has been arranged at JBS, MGBS, Arangar, Uppal and LB Nagar bus stations in the twin cities. RTC MD Sajjanar stated that arrangements have been made to ensure that passengers going to their hometowns do not face any problem on the occasion of Rakhi Poornima.