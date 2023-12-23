  • Menu
TSRTC asks woman to opt for Palle Velugu buses for short distance travel

Highlights

TSRTC MD Sajjanar addressed the issue of increased women passengers in express buses.

TSRTC MD Sajjanar addressed the issue of increased women passengers in express buses. He mentioned that the management has observed that women traveling short distances tend to use express buses, which causes inconvenience to travelers going to distant areas. In response, MD Sajjanar has requested those traveling short distances to board village light buses and cooperate with the staff.

The TSRTC MD said that some women have been pressuring the staff to stop the buses in the middle instead of at the designated stops, resulting in increased travel time and appealed to women passengers to prioritize passengers from distant areas and adhere to the permitted bus stops.

He said moving forward, express buses will only make stops at the designated stages.

