TSRTC beckons tourists, have 'Hyderabad Darshan' in 12 hrs

Hyderabad: As a part of urban tourism in the city, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) launched the 'Hyderabad Darshan' on Tuesday. Under this weekend tour package, buses that would drive visitors across the city to seven different destinations across the city.

The Hyderabad Darshan is a 12-hour tour package, which includes the parks, palaces, museums, and the Hussain Sagar. The package was launched on September 27 by the chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan. The city residents welcomed the scheme and said that it will be helpful for the tourists as well as the city people.

Starting from 8 am, the bus service from Alpha Hotel in Secunderabad leaves. The first destination is Birla Mandir followed by the Chowmahalla Palace. The visitors will have their lunch at the Haritha Hotel in Taramati Baradari Resort before moving to Golconda Palace, Durgam Cheruvu Park, Cable Bridge and NTR Park in Hussain Sagar. And passengers would be dropped off at Alpha Hotel after the 12-hour journey.

The TSRTC announced two schemes for the city tour such as Metro Express and Metro Luxury AC. The Metro Express services cost Rs 250 for adults and Rs 130 for children, while the fare for Metro Luxury AC services is Rs 450 and Rs 340, respectively.

Tourists can book the tickets through TSRTC's official website www.tsrtconline.in. The corporation has also issued two helpline numbers for contacting the officials for enquiry. The numbers are 040-23450033 and 040-69440000.