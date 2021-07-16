TSRTC cargo makes brisk progress

Hyderabad: The Cargo service of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has moved a step further and started cargo services to Visakhapatnam from the International Airport at Shamshabad.

As part of its efforts to increase revenues other than the bus operations, the TSRTC entered into Cargo services on the advice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The cargo wing is moving forward with the newest strategies and reaching out to the consumers. The TSRTC is implementing an appropriate action plan to expedite the ongoing parcel services in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh and as part of this, the cargo services were started from the airport to commercial centers like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, the officials said.

According to officials, the cargo vehicles with 10 metric tonnes capacity are placed at places like Patancheru, Mehdipatnam, Lakdikapul and CBS. The cargo starting from Hyderabad would reach Visakhapatnam through connected points of Kodada, Suryapet, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Annavaram and Tuni.

The cargo special officer N Krishnakanth said that since the rates of RTC cargo were less than private, many were getting attracted to the TSRTC services. He said that the Cargo service is working as a robust freight transporting system between businessmen and consumers. Special cargo vehicles were in place for transportation of household items in case of change of house and furniture and other in the case of industries. The prices have been fixed based on the distance and quantity of goods, which are being appreciated by the consumers, claimed the official.



