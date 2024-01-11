TSRTC condemns attacks on corporation staff

Hyderabad: Following the attack on the TSRTC hired bus driver, the TSRTC MD Sajjanar on Wednesday condemned the attacks on TSRTC staff and warned that attacks on corporation employees will not be tolerated. He responded regarding the incident where a biker attacked a bus driver at the MPDO office in Andol in Sangareddy district on Tuesday.

To this extent, Sajjanar tweeted as an X platform, “It is not reasonable to launch such indiscriminate attacks on TSRTC personnel who are performing their duties with commitment and discipline. After the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme, the work pressure on the staff has increased. However, they are all performing their duties with great patience and tolerance. Such incidents are causing concern among the staff.”

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at the MPDO office in Andol, Sangareddy district (a related video has been posted). The biker drove carelessly and caused the accident. However, he attacked the TSRTC-hired bus driver as if he was not at fault. Abused and beaten indiscriminately.

Sajjanar said “The management will not tolerate such attacks. A complaint was filed at Andol police station regarding this incident. An FIR has been registered and the police are investigating.” He said, “The management of TSRTC is appealing not to attack the staff in a fit of rage and get into trouble unnecessarily,” he stated.