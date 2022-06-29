TSRTC earns Rs 123 crore through cargo and parcel services

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) earned a revenue of Rs 123 crore through the cargo and parcel services during the last two years across the State.

According to the corporation, the service was started in June 2020. The second year saw better customer service compared to the first year.

About 79.02 lakh customers booked RTC cargo parcel bookings across the State in two years. There are 455 TSRTC Cargo Parcel Centres operating across the State along with 65 Outside Branches 65 and 177 cargo buses in service.

TSRTC Chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan said that this year the revenue increased compared to last year. However, the corporation has recently set up new cargo points in district centres and twin cities in the State. It provides courier services along with freight forwarding facilities.

RTC Cargo deliver seeds, fertilisers, curry leaves, grain, ration shops, Anganwadi Centres, school supplies and a wide range of services to farmers. Soon the TSRTC cargo services will be expanding to Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and other States as well.

The corporation is also going to provide cargo door delivery services across Telangana and very soon the facility of making online payment for the customers will be provided.

He said, "RTC, the largest public transport system in the State, is now moving in new directions to overcome its losses."

The RTC cargo service has gained patronage of consumers by placing offerings of devotees before Medaram Ammavaru and returning prasadam to them. It helped reaching out the virtue of Bhadradri Sita Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam Bhadrachalam Temple (Khammam) 'Mutyala Talambralu' (mixture of pearls and rice mixed with turmeric and saffron) to devotees.

Through Medaram, RTC earned Rs 3,96,480 and delivered Talambralu door delivery to about 88,569 devotees through cargo services.