TSRTC inks MoU with SIBMH

To collaborate in organising and conducting various management programmes for capacity building in various functional areas of Transport management to all levels of Officers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) entered into an MoU with the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Hyderabad (SIBMH) to collaborate in organising and conducting various management programmes for capacity building in various functional areas of Transport management to all levels of Officers.

As part of the agreement, six-days training programme on 'Strategic Development Programme' to both 18 Senior Level Managers and 31 Mid Level Managers was organised at SIBMH. The training programme was inaugurated by the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, TSRTC V C Sajjanar and K Venugopala Rao, Director, SIMBH, Shyam Sunder Chithra, Deputy Director, SIMBH and G Yugandhar, Chief Personnel Manager, Advisor (HR, IT & Cargo).

