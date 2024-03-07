TSRTC offers 10% discount in AC buses

Hyderabad: There is a Good news for those travelling to distant places. TSRTC management has decided to provide 10 per cent discount on berths in Lahari AC sleeper and AC sleeper-cum-seater buses for the convenience of passengers.

A 10 percent discount has been provided on the berths booked by the passengers in the regular ticket price. This discount is applicable on all routes operated by Lahari AC sleeper and AC sleeper-cum-seater buses. The discount is valid till April 30.

Lahari AC sleeper buses run from Hyderabad on Chennai, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Bangalore routes. Lahari AC sleeper-cum-seater services from Hyderabad to Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Godavarikhani-Bangalore, Karimnagar-Bangalore, Nizamabad-Tirupati, Nizamabad-Bangalore, running on Warangal-Bangalore routes. The organization wants the passengers going to distant places on these routes to avail the 10 percent discount and reach their destinations safely in TSRTC buses.