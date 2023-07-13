Live
TSRTC offers special package Ganagapur Dattatreya Swamy Temple in Karnataka, check here
TSRTC is now providing a tour package to the Ganagapur Dattatreya Swamy Temple in Karnataka to celebrate Amavasya on the 17th of this month.
Telangana State Road Transport Corporation offering various attractive packages for passengers, including special tour packages to Telugu states and neighbouring states. In line with this, TSRTC is now providing a tour package to the Ganugapur Dattatreya Swamy Temple in Karnataka to celebrate Amavasya on the 17th of this month. Additionally, TSRTC operates services to Pandaripur and Tuljapur in Maharashtra.
♦ On the 16th, the bus will depart from MGBS, Hyderabad at 6 PM and reach Ganugapur by 11.30 PM.
♦ On the 17th, there will be darshan of Dattatreya Swamy at Ganugapur. After darshan, the bus will depart from Ganugapur.
♦ The bus will then reach Pandaripur at 4 PM, where passengers can have darshan. Later, at 10 PM, the bus will proceed to Tuljapur for darshan.
♦ The return journey to Hyderabad will commence on the 18th at 2 PM, and the bus will reach MGBS at 8.30 PM on the same day.
The ticket price for this tour is fixed at Rs. 2500, which covers only the travel facility. Passengers are responsible for the expenses related to darshan, food, and accommodation. Advance booking can be done on the TSRTC official website or at the ticket counters of MGBS, JBS, and Dilsuknagar bus stations. For further details, contact the provided phone numbers: 9440566379, 9959226257, 9959224911.