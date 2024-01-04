TSRTC rental buses owners to hit the streets against govt on Jan 5

Hyderabad: After the government implemented the Mahalakshmi scheme in which all women were allowed a free ride in State-owned buses, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation rental bus owners has decided to go on strike from January 5 if their issues are not addressed by the State government on time.

The main issues that they alleged is increasing in number of passengers in the buses which they claim will lead to mileage issues.

They also express worry about insufficient insurance coverage, fearing potential severe financial losses in case of accidents if the bus limits are exceeded.

Maha Lakshmi scheme

The Maha Lakshmi scheme, announced by the Telangana Congress during the election campaign, aims to provide several benefits to Telangana women, including financial assistance of Rs 2500 per month, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and free travel in TSRTC buses.