TSRTC sees highest single-day earnings of 14.79 cr

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board Transport Corporation (TSRTC) recorded its highest single-day earnings of Rs 14.70 crore on October 18. The RTC bus network covered around 36.30 lakh km on a single day. This was achieved due to high footfalls of people returning to the city after the Dasara and Bathukamma festivals.

VC Sajjanar, MD of TSRTC, said on Tuesday, "we thank the citizens of Telangana and the neighboring States , Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh , Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, for relying on the RTC services during the festive season". "During the last 10 days RTC had a memorable journey with the support of all citizens". He thanked all commuters for travelling in RTC vehicles and appreciated all officers, supervisors, employees, drivers, conductors, mechanics for their commitment and immense contribution".

In a press release, RTC said that before the festive season it used to realise an average earning of Rs 9.71 crore a day. The amount was increased to Rs 10.71 crore due to Dasara. An additional revenue of Rs 47 lakh a day was achieved.