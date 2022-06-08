TSRTC set to go digital for commuters to buy tickets

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is all set to go digital for the commuters to buy bus tickets. The city commuters can now look forward to travelling in RTC buses using a cashless transaction. Having received a good response on the trial run, the TSRTC has plans to introduce Android-based ticket issuing machines which will start by the end of June. Payments can be made using debit and credit cards and also QR code, UPI payments.



As RTC commuters are facing cash crunch, particularly with the low currency, the TSRTC is planning to introduce cashless transactions in RTC Buses. The RTC buses coming under the Greater Hyderabad limits will provide the swiping machines.

The RTC officials stated that the Android-based machines will be operational in the buses as well as the bus stations. Even the bus pass centres would be equipped with the swiping machines for the renewal of student and general passes online transactions. Once the cashless transactions are introduced in RTC buses, TSRTC is expected to overcome the cash crunch.

E Yadgiri, Executive Director, Operations TSRTC said, "The move is expected to allow passengers to book tickets 15 minutes before departure of buses. It is called i-TIMS, and the move is passenger-friendly. Over 1,000 i-TIMS will be procured."

"Payments can be made using debit and credit cards, and also QR code UPI payments which can be made through Google pay, Phone pay, Paytm etc. The operation was started on the pilot basis on airport road since last one week and by the end of the month it would be implemented in its limits," he added.

Expressing happiness with the new initiative, commuters said that the major problem face was paying and getting money back after purchasing a ticket. "Even after the fare of ticket was rationalised, still both the passengers and bus conductor were facing cash crunch. Now after the go digital initiative will be implemented there would be no difficulty regarding cash." said Divya Khatri, a regular commuter.

Avinash, another passenger said, "when the street vendor and other business establishments are using UPI and other payment modes, why not public transport. It is a good initiative by the corporation."

TSRTC twitted stating, "shortly, the TSRTC is implementing the cashless transactions, QR code UPI payments which can be made through Google pay, Phone pay, Paytm and other UPI apps," twitted the TSRTC.