TSRTC staff to be treated on a par with govt staff

RTC X Roads: Finally, the TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) workers have got job security on a par with the State government employees.

The State government on Thursday finalised new guidelines, ensuring that the employees are liberated from unnecessary harassment by higher authorities and removal from service without any strong reasons.

As promised earlier, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao signed on the file pertaining to the job protection of all the RTC employees. He assured the employees that the RTC workers would be treated on a par with government employees in service matters.

The new service rules will stop removal of duties indiscriminately by the higher officials, mainly depot managers and regional managers who have been given special powers.

A separate wing to look after the services of all employees headed by an RTC director would be constituted to address the grievances of workers. A standard official procedure is being introduced to take action against the RTC workers against whom charges have been framed.

Drivers, conductors and other office staff had complained to the state government that they were being harassed while discharging their duties on several occasions.

The guidelines were prepared by the RTC official committee recently and forwarded to the CMO for approval.