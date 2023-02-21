TSRTC to launch 16 AC sleeper buses in March

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is introducing 16 new specially designed AC sleeper buses, which are going to be available for the public in March. TSRTC, which has already launched brand new super luxury, non-AC sleeper, and seater-cum-sleeper buses for the convenience of passengers, has now designed AC sleeper buses with high-tech amenities to be more accessible to those going to distant places.

On Monday, TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar announced 16 new AC sleeper buses, namely 'Lahari', which will be operational in March. He also inspected the buses at Bus Bhavan. According to TSRTC, the corporation will run the services to Bengaluru and Hubli in Karnataka, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The 12-metre long AC sleeper buses have a capacity of 30 berths, including 15 lower and 15 upper berths. The berths also have a water bottle holder and a mobile charging system. Each bed is equipped with a reading lamp. "To ensure the safety of the passengers, a vehicle tracking system and a panic button has been installed and is linked to the TSRTC control centre for the security of the passengers," said a senior official at TSRTC.

Moreover, each bus is equipped with two CCTV cameras as well as Wi-Fi. The bus can reverse with the help of reverse parking assistance cameras. The destinations would be displaced on the LED boards at the front and rear of the bus. A Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS) has been installed to aid in the early detection and prevention of fires. A public address system has been installed to provide information to passengers, says an official.

During the inspection, Sajjanar asked the officials about the amenities supplied to the bus passengers. He hopes that the TSRTC AC sleeper buses, which were being introduced for the first time in Telangana, would be well welcomed by the citizens.