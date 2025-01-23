TSRTC to Launch 286 Electric Buses in Hyderabad for Sustainable Public Transport

In Hyderabad, 286 electric buses are scheduled to be introduced by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) in the first half of 2025. This action is a component of a bigger plan to turn the city's public transport system into one free of pollution.

There are already 254 electric buses running in Hyderabad, with a remarkable 80% average occupancy rate. By the end of 2025, the TGSRTC hopes to have the new fleet operating on high-demand routes.

The TGSRTC intends to gradually phase out diesel buses in order to reduce emissions and promote environmental sustainability. Over the next few years, the organisation hopes to run up to 2,500 electric buses as part of its long-term sustainability aim.

Improvements to the Depot and New Charging Stations

At the Ranigunj facility, the company is installing a special electric vehicle (EV) charging station to accommodate the expanding fleet. Within the next three months, this station should be up and running, allowing for the departure of about 100 electric buses from the area.

Furthermore, the Hayathnagar bus depot already runs 55 electric buses, and an additional 100 will be placed in the Kukatpally bus depot. To further develop the city's electric bus network, an additional forty-five electric Metro Express buses are scheduled to be deployed from this facility.

Economic Efficiency and Environmental Effects

Officials emphasise the substantial financial and environmental savings that come with switching to electric buses. A diesel bus costs Rs 20 per kilometre to operate, while an electric bus costs only Rs 8 per kilometre. Additionally, both AC and non-AC electric buses have an annual mileage of roughly 70,000 kilometres, which makes them more efficient and less expensive to maintain than their diesel equivalents.

With its endeavour, the TGSRTC is taking a significant step in lowering Hyderabad's overall pollution levels as well as the transportation system's operating costs.