TSRTC to operate 500 special buses for Medaram Jatara

Hyderabad: The TSRTC would be operating 500 special buses for Medaram Jatara from February 2 to 8 from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and Jubilee Bus Station in the city.

Rangareddy regional manager B Varaprasad said on Monday that apart from the two major bus stations, the buses will also be operated from Dilsukhnagar Bus Station, Jagadgirigutta, Neredmet, KPHB, Miyapur, Lingampally, Lal Darwaza and other areas.

According to the officials, 30 special buses would be operated on February 2, 35 on February 3, 40 on February 4, 100 on February 5, 120 on February 6, 140 on February 7 and 35 on February 8.

The charges for an express bus from MGBS, JBS and Uppal Crossroads would be Rs 440 for adults and Rs 230 for children and for Deluxe bus it would be Rs 480 for adults and Rs 250 for children.

For Rajdhani AC bus Rs 710 for adults and Rs 540 for children and for Garuda Plus AC it would be Rs 860 for adults and Rs 660 for children.

The corporation has provided online advance booking facility for the benefit of the passengers on its website www.tsrtconline.in.