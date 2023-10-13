TSRTC to start 5265 special bus services from today amid Dussehra holidays

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has taken measures to ensure convenience for passengers during the Dussehra festival. In light of this, special bus services will be available in the state from today (Friday) until the 25th of this month.



RTC has announced the operation of 5,265 additional services across the state specifically for Dussehra commuters. It is important to note that there will be no additional charges for these special buses, and passengers can travel with normal fares.

As per recent announcements by the Education Department, educational institutions in Telangana will observe holidays from today (Friday) onwards to celebrate Bathukamma and Dussehra. The holidays will be in effect from October 13th and will continue for 13 days until October 25th.

The Education Department has recommended that all types of schools in the state observe these holidays. However, for intermediate colleges, the holiday period is from October 19th to October 25th. The government of Telangana has also deferred the Dussehra holiday from October 24 to 23.