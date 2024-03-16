TSRTC wins five National Public Bus Transport Excellence awards

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) won the prestigious five excellence awards in the categories of road safety, energy efficiency management, staff welfare, and use of technology for the year 2022–23.

It was presented annually by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) on Friday at the National Public Bus Transport Excellence Awards ceremony held in New Delhi.

Anurag Jain, ASRTU President and Central Road Transport and Highways Secretary, presented the corporation's five National Public Bus Transport Excellence Awards to a team of TSRTC officials led by TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar during the ceremony at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

TSRTC won an award in road safety, in the fuel efficiency management mofishil category, second in the urban category, first in staff welfare, and in the product category.

Another first award was given to a team of TSRTC officials for better service to passengers through technology. On this occasion, Sajjanar said that receiving five prestigious national-level awards is a matter of great pride for the corporation.

He said that the reputation of TSRTC has been enhanced by these awards. Sajjanar announced that these awards are being dedicated to the 43,000 TSRTC members who worked hard to get them.