TSSDC develops software for seed quality tests

Hyderabad: The software developed by the Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation Limited (TSSDCL) to ensure quality seed supply to the farmers was appreciated by the members of the central committee tasked with revival of the National Seeds Corporation on Friday.



The committee visited TSSDCL facilities here and showed interest to utilize the same software and recommend other states as well as the National Seeds Corporation. The seed traceability system developed by the Telangana government should be implemented throughout the country, the panel members said.



The new system will help the farmers to scan the QR code on the seed packets and find out the origin of the seed packet very easily. More than 400 national & international seed companies are located in Telangana. The government of Telangana can help the seed industry further by issuing online seed licenses, they felt.

