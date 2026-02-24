TSUTF demands exemption of primary school teachers from Inter exam duties

The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) has demanded that primary school teachers be exempted from duties related to the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE).

TSUTF president Chava Ravi and general secretary A Venkat said in a statement on Monday that assigning invigilation duties to teachers from Mandal Parishad and government primary schools causes serious disruption to regular classes for two to three weeks. The federation pointed out that primary school teachers belong to the School Education Department, which has no direct connection with the Intermediate Education Department. “It is unreasonable to divert primary teachers for IPE duties,” TSUTF said.

Highlighting that over 85% of Intermediate students in Telangana study in private junior colleges, TSUTF questioned why lecturers from these institutions are not being utilised for invigilation. Instead, school teachers are burdened with responsibilities outside their scope.

On Monday, TSUTF submitted formal representations to School Education Secretary Yogita Rana, Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Krishna Aditya, and Director of School Education Naveen Nicholas, urging them to make alternative arrangements by deploying qualified staff from government, aided, or private junior colleges. Responding to the appeal, Krishna Aditya assured that the department would review district-wise allocations and take necessary steps to arrange suitable alternatives.

TSUTF emphasised that exempting primary teachers from IPE duties is essential to ensure uninterrupted learning for younger students and to maintain the integrity of school education.