TSUTF seeks job security, social protection for KGBV contract staff

Hyderabad: The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) has called upon the state government to provide job security and social protection to thousands of contract employees working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs). The federation on Sunday demanded that their services be regularised and that families of employees, who die while in service be extended financial and compassionate support.

The appeal comes in the wake of a tragic road accident in Tungaturthi, Suryapet district, on Saturday, in which Geeta Reddy, Headmaster of a Zilla Parishad High School, and Kalpana, Special Officer of a KGBV, lost their lives. While expressing deep condolences, TSUTF pointed out the stark disparity in posthumous benefits between regular government employees and KGBV contract staff.

According to TSUTF leaders, despite working for nearly two decades, KGBV employees continue to receive only nominal monthly wages, without any additional benefits. They are denied compensation in cases of illness or untimely death, and even funeral expenses are not covered. The federation highlighted the plight of Kalpana’s family, which is struggling with poverty and has children still pursuing education.

TSUTF urged the government to adopt a humanitarian approach and ensure that Kalpana’s family receives at least Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia compensation and a compassionate appointment for one eligible family member. The federation emphasised that such measures are crucial to prevent disruptions in the education of children from bereaved families and to provide dignity to employees who dedicate their lives to education.

TSUTF President Chava Ravi and General Secretary E Venkat reiterated that the government must act immediately to safeguard the interests of KGBV employees. They emphasised that while both Geeta Reddy and Kalpana performed similar duties, the benefits extended to their families after death are vastly unequal. This, they argued, reflects systemic injustice against contract employees.

The federation further demanded that the state government regularize the services of KGBV staff, ensuring equal pay for equal work and long-term job security. They noted that the absence of social security has left employees vulnerable, despite their critical role in providing education to girls from disadvantaged backgrounds.