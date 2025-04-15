TSWREIS launches AI-powered 'Project Mitra' to strengthen student-parent bonds

Hyderabad: Coinciding with Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) unveiled a transformative initiative Project Mitra across its network of 268 residential schools. The project aimed at fostering emotional well-being and familial bonds, grievance redressal and suggestion platform among students from underprivileged backgrounds.

TSWREIS Secretary VS Alagu Varshini said, “Many students, often far from home for the first time, struggle with homesickness. With Phone Mitra, they can now speak to their parents whenever they feel the need, creating a psychological safety net. This is not just about technology. It is about restoring connection, compassion and calm to young hearts.”

The TSWREIS was also planning to accelerate the implementation of these programmes in all Gurukul institutions State wide, ensuring no child is left unheard or unsupported targeting to establish this calling facility by third week of April.