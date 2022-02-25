TTD temple in Hyderabad to conduct Brahmotsavams from March 1

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) temple in Hyderabad on Friday announced that it would conduct Brahmotsavams from March 1 to March 9.

Arrangements are underway at the TTD temple in Jubilee Hills to make sure the Bramotsavams reflect the grandeur of Brahmostsavams in Tirumala. The Brahmotsavams will be embarked starting with Dhwajarohanam on March 1 when the priests will a hoist a flag with a picture of Garuda over the temple. It is believed to be a symbolic invitation to the Hindu deities to attend the festival.

Brahmotsavam is the most significant annual fete celebrated at the Venkateswara Temple. It will

The celebrations will feature a unique event every day followed by Garuda Vahanam on March 5, Radhotsavam on March 8, Chakrasnanam on March 9, and Pushpayagam on March 10.