Tummala launches CC road works

Khammam: Minister for Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperation and Handlooms & Textiles Tummala Nageswara Rao said that the State Government is taking measures to ensure 24-hour drinking water supply across Khammam city.

The Minister, who toured the 35th Division of Khammam Municipal Corporation on Saturday, laid the foundation stone for CC road construction works worth Rs 50.25 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Tummala said development works being undertaken in the city must be durable and serve the people for many years. He urged citizens to take responsibility in keeping Khammam clean and to extend full cooperation to the Municipal Commissioner for better sanitation management.

The Minister stated that under the AMRUT scheme, Khammam Municipality has been sanctioned Rs 220 crore, and officials along with public representatives should jointly prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the works to be taken up.

He said tenders for AMRUT works would be issued in December and stressed that the projects should be completed before the coming summer to ensure uninterrupted water supply throughout the city.

He also noted that drainage works worth Rs 200 crore are currently in progress. Additionally, steps are being taken to develop Khammam Fort (Khilla) as a tourist destination by providing ropeway facilities. “Construction of a Shilparamam near Lakaram and development of the Velugu Mattala Urban Park are also underway,” he added.

The programme witnessed participation from Rayala Nageswara Rao, Chairman, State Warehousing Corporation; Punukollu Neeraja, Mayor of Khammam; Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Agasty, corporators, officials, and other public representatives.